Yoshitsu Co., Ltd To Open Direct-Sale Stores In The U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd ("Yoshitsu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, today announced that the company plans to open direct-sale stores (the“Stores”) in the U.S. The Stores will be launched in five cities, including New York, Boston, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Yoshitsu expects the opening of the Stores to bring about increased sales, and aspires to elevate the overall customer experience, and strengthen customer loyalty.



The Stores are expected to be pleasant places at which for customers may shop, with a diverse product portfolio featuring beauty products such as cosmetics and skin care, health products, including over-the-counter drugs and nutritional supplements, and sundry products such as home goods, and other products such as food and alcoholic beverages. The Stores will also be equipped with local warehouses to support their operations.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented,“Launching our direct-sale Stores in the U.S. is a transformative step for Yoshitsu. By streamlining operations in-house in the U.S., we're not just aiming to build closer ties with the U.S. market, but we are also seeking to enhance operational control to improve our service standards. We believe that the opening of the Stores will be instrumental in elevating our customers' shopping experience, from their initial interaction to post-purchase support. With this approach, we anticipate being able to introduce premium products and services that truly resonate with our patrons in the U.S.”

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, and other products in Japan. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains, and economic activity in general. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

