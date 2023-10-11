Wax Additive Market To Reach US$ 4.7 Billion At A CAGR Of 5.4% By 2033: Fact.MR Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Wax Additive Market is estimated at US$ 2.78 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Wax additives are widely utilized in various industries, such as cosmetics, to enhance the consistency and longevity of lipsticks and skincare items. In the automotive sector, these additives boost the resilience and shine of car waxes, offering superior protection against environmental elements. Furthermore, in the packaging field, they enhance the sealing capabilities of wax coatings on food containers. Wax additives are essential for customizing waxes to meet specific demands in a range of industries. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Wax Additive Industry Research Report

By Form By Type By Preparation Type By End Use

Solid



Powder

Granules Liquid

Natural

Semisynthetic Synthetic

Water-borne Systems



Dispersions

Emulsions

Solvent-borne Systems



Dispersions Micronized Waxes

Care Products & Polishes

Aqueous Systems Industrial Construction

Wood & Furniture

Inks & Printing

Lubricants & Adhesives

Leather & Textile Coatings

Metal Industry

Automotive Industry Powder Coatings



Several typical types of additives are available, including plasticizers that enhance flexibility and reduce brittleness, stabilizers that prevent deterioration and color changes, lubricants that improve slip and reduce friction, and dispersing agents that facilitate the uniform dispersion of additives within the wax structure.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global wax additive market expanded at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2018 to 2022.

The market is projected to rise at 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 4.7 billion by 2033.

Based on form, liquid wax additives are expected to lead the market with a share of 53.7% in 2033.

Growing automotive industry is likely to project a prominent growth rate and account for a high share of the market. The North American market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and reach a valuation of US$ 842.5 million by 2033-end, up from US$ 527.7 million in 2023.

“Urbanization, industrialization, and growing utilization in metal and automotive industries are poised to drive the growth of the wax additive market over the coming years , ” says a Fact analyst.

Market Development

Manufacturers focus on providing superior quality products and are committed to customer service excellence. Players are looking to set up new production plants to meet the growing demand. Maintaining a long-term relationship with suppliers and distributors to procure raw materials early is the key strategy among wax additive producers.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 4.7 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 167 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



The wax additive market in the United States is poised for a 4.9% CAGR growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 760.1 million by the end of 2033. This growth is underpinned by the country's robust industrial sector, encompassing automotive, construction, and packaging industries, which heavily rely on wax additives for diverse applications.

Moreover, the nation's increasing focus on sustainability has fueled the demand for environmentally friendly wax additives, aligning with the trend towards eco-responsible solutions. Notably, advancements in wax additive technologies, marked by enhanced performance characteristics and cost-efficiency, add to the market's allure, attracting both domestic and international players seeking diverse applications for wax additives and creating a thriving and profitable space for businesses within the country.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the wax additive market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on form (solid, liquid), type (natural, semisynthetic, synthetic), preparation type (water-borne systems, solvent-borne systems), and end use (care products & polishes, aqueous systems industrial construction, wood & furniture, inks & printing, lubricants & adhesives, leather & textile coatings, metal industry, automotive industry, powder coatings), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Hydrocarbon Waxes Market : The global hydrocarbon waxes market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% to reach US$ 5.3 billion by the end of 2033.

Microcrystalline Wax Market : The global microcrystalline wax market is estimated at around US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. With a projected CAGR of 4% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 1.9 Billion by the end of 2032.

Wax Dispersion Market : According to the latest study by Fact, wax dispersion market is expected to show progressive growth at CAGR of around ~6.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing demand for wax dispersion in inks & coatings industry has ignited the demand for these wax dispersion during the assessment period.

About Us:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Carnauba Wax Market

Polyolefin Wax Market

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market

Protective Coating Market Soft Ferrite Market





Related Links