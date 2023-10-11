Asia Broadband Extends Due Diligence In Anticipation Of New High-Grade Gold Property Acquisition In Mexico

In the coming weeks, the Company will continue conducting further due diligence and negotiations to acquire the new mining concession. AABB is expecting to confirm high-grade assay results in the coming weeks from the Company's initial due diligence activities on the property, as the mapping and rock sampling program continues. Company management is exhilarated with the Picachos project for its potential for rapid development, high production and low operating costs.

“Our most recent acquisition target has continued to reveal additional outstanding qualities as we continue our evaluations. We are increasingly convinced that the Picachos property could be a significant strategic acquisition for the Company's mining property portfolio, facilitating operational and profitability growth for years to come”, expressed Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

