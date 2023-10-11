American Oncology Network To Host Annual Clinical Summit Conference In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is pleased to announce its annual Clinical Summit conference, which is scheduled for October 12 through October 15 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

The conference brings together the network's healthcare and oncology leaders and physicians from across the nation for a multi-day event. Attendees will discuss and learn about the latest advancements in oncology that will elevate patient care, all under the central theme of "Collaborate, Innovate and Celebrate."

In addition to educational sessions and informative AON and industry update breakouts, this year's conference features guest speaker Diely Pichardo, MD, a retired hematologist-oncologist, who will deliver the interactive session on well-being and career longevity. Attendees will also earn continuing medical education credits with Dr. Neil Love's Research to Practice CME program and have access to a clinical trial and research session provided by AON clinical research leadership.

“The Clinical Summit is an exciting event that provides a platform for learning about the latest trends, sharing knowledge and building connections with others in community oncology so that cancer care can be improved,” said Todd Schonherz , AON's chief executive officer.“The conference fosters innovation and collaboration within our community oncology industry, and we look forward to welcoming our physicians and leaders to this year's event.”

AON is one of the nation's fastest-growing networks focused on ensuring the viability of community oncology. Since its inception in 2018, the company has expanded to include over 200 healthcare providers in more than 75 clinics and has a current presence in 19 states.

“This year's theme captures the AON journey perfectly,” said Stephen“Fred” Divers, MD, AON's chief medical officer and medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, one of AON's first partner practices to join the organization.“AON celebrated its fifth anniversary in September, and as we look back on the past five years, we reflect on the tremendous impact that collaboration and innovation have had on AON's success. The theme 'Collaborate, Innovate and Celebrate' is an ode to AON and the teams who have dedicated themselves to bringing AON to where it is today.”

