Nkgen Announces Poster Presentation At The XXVI World Congress Of Neurology (WCN) Annual Meeting 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapeutics, today announced an upcoming poster presentation on an interim report of a Phase I study of SNK01 in patients with Alzheimer's Disease, at the XXVI World Congress of Neurology (WCN) Annual Meeting to be held in Montreal, QC, Canada and online between October 15–19, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Title: Use of Expanded Non-Genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (SNK01) with Enhanced Cytotoxicity in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease – Interim Report of a Phase I Trial Authors: Clemente Humberto Zúñiga Gil, Blanca Isaura Acosta Gallo, Rufino Menchaca Díaz, César Alejandro Amescua, Lucia Hui, Hank Lee, Juan Mata, Paul Y. Chang, Katia Betito, and Paul Y. Song Session Title: AS06 Dementia Poster Board Number: 074 Session Time: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 08:00 – Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 17:00 GMT-4; Poster on Board Shift 2

A copy of the poster will be added to the Scientific Publications page of the Company's website at once presentations have concluded.



Full abstracts accepted and registered to the XXVI WCN Annual Meeting will be published in the online Journal of the Neurological Sciences. The 2023 edition will be available December 2023 at WCN Journal (wcn-neurology) .

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“could”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimate”,“may”,“plan”,“outlook”,“future” and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expected timing for developing SNK01, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study; the inclusion of the Company's abstract in the Journal of the Neurological Sciences and the availability of such publication to investors, and the Company's expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company's ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen's ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at and on the Company's website under the subheading“Investors-Events and Presentations”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

949-396-6830



External Contacts:

Chris Calabrese

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC



Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

