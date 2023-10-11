Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces Expands Reach To Mid-Atlantic And Midwest Regions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anthony Costella, founder of Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces. WILMINGTON, NC, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces , maker of a super premium line of all-natural marinara sauces , is expanding its presence into grocery stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, including well-known chains such as Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Fresh Thyme, Meijer, and Tony's Fresh Market. Known for being crafted in small batches from a cherished third-generation Italian family recipe, the brand is making its mark in select states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan. This expansion signifies a strategic move to introduce their authentic, high-quality sauces to a broader customer base in these regions."Our entry into the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states represents a major milestone for Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces, as customers seek premium all-purpose marinara sauces crafted with fresh, all-natural ingredients that they are proud to serve their family," said Anthony Costella, founder of Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces. "We are excited to share the flavors of Italy with a broader audience and bring the tradition of our family recipe to kitchens across these regions. One taste and customers will understand the Antonio Carlo difference."Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces are made with only the freshest, all-natural ingredients, including the renowned San Marzano plum tomatoes from Italy, slow-cooked with a savory blend of herbs and spices, ensuring an authentic Italian taste that will elevate any meal. The heart and soul of Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces lie in its family heritage, with recipes tracing back to a small village in Genoa, Italy, in 1877. These cherished family recipes have been perfected over three generations, preserving the essence of authentic Italian cuisine. Guided by his Nona's time-honored recipes, Italian-born Costella has perfected the handcrafted all-purpose marinara sauce here in the US.Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces are not limited to pasta; they pair exquisitely with a wide range of dishes, including seafood, chicken, veal, pork, grilled vegetables, homemade pizza, and even as a dipping sauce. The available flavors, Spicy Arrabbiata, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomato Basil Leaf, and Third Generation Original Recipe, cater to diverse culinary preferences. The entire line of Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces is vegan and gluten-free.In addition to Harris Teeter, Fresh Thyme, Lowes Foods, Meijer, and Tony's Fresh Market, Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces are also available at select retailers, including The Fresh Market, Earth Fare, and Central Market.To learn more about the brand and retailer locations, please visit .About Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces:Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces embodies the rich culinary heritage of Italy, offering premium, all-natural, homemade marinara sauces crafted from a cherished third-generation family recipe. Founded by Anthony Costella, Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces are slow-cooked in small batches to preserve the authentic flavors and quality. With a commitment to using only the freshest ingredients, including San Marzano plum tomatoes from Italy, and a dedication to tradition, Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces provide a taste of Italy in every jar. Proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit .###

