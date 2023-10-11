Powerside Launches Two New Innovations To Advance The Charge Of Electric Power Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Evolving power grid conditions demand power quality solutions that help customers maintain optimum performance and uptime

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Powerside, a leader in power grid technology, has launched two solutions designed to advance the optimization of power quality across industries. Its latest innovations, the PQ Edge Power Analyzer and the PowerAct Hybrid Harmonic Filter , together help Powerside customers better monitor and correct power system anomalies, uncover power quality risks and stabilize any issues.In an era marked by rapid grid transformation and renewable energy integration, Powerside continues to raise awareness about the critical importance of taking preventative power quality measures. The quality of power significantly affects the reliability, efficiency and resiliency of electronics in homes, businesses and infrastructure and is vital for the continuity of society and commerce.Ross Dueber, CEO of Powerside, emphasized how these recent launches embody the company's mission, stating,“At Powerside, we believe that power quality is a critical factor to ensure reliable power for all and is essential to the future of the grid. It impacts individuals, businesses and communities alike. Our goal is to ensure that power quality remains up to standard, even in the face of the most demanding challenges, to optimize uptime for our valued clients and make scalable power quality a reality for all industries.”Its newest power analyzer solution, the PQ Edge, delivers grid edge power supply visibility into the performance of sensitive electronics in mission-critical applications. This added visibility empowers businesses to proactively identify performance issues, enhance operational efficiency and maximize uptime. Its complimentary monitoring software, QubeScan , provides fleet-wide visibility and alerts users to power supply anomalies that might result in downtime or erode equipment.Launching alongside the analyzer is a new cost- and space-saving power quality improvement solution, the PowerAct Hybrid Harmonic Filter. This consolidated solution works as one, by blending traditional passive and active filters to bring harmony to unstable power systems.These innovative products showcase Powerside's commitment to advancing innovative solutions that help the world tackle the next generation of power quality challenges.For more information about Powerside and its modern solutions, please visit powerside.About Powerside:Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. To date, the company has deployed over 80,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in over 50 countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence, and correction solutions, to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside for more information.

