The Methanol Institute Welcomes Royal Caribbean Group

- Greg Dolan, CEO Methanol InstituteWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Royal Caribbean Group as our newest member. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.With a sustainability journey that began over 30 years ago, Royal Caribbean Group has remained steadfast in its commitment to innovate, and advance, the solutions necessary for a better future. The company's commitment to SEA the Future by sustaining the planet, energizing communities and accelerating innovation, has driven Royal Caribbean Group to build on its robust portfolio of technologies to improve energy efficiency, water treatment and waste management. Most recently, it has begun incorporating adaptable engines with the ability to use different fuel types, including methanol, on its journey to net zero.MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "We are very pleased to welcome Royal Caribbean Group to the Methanol Institute. Royal Caribbean has long been an innovator in the cruise industry, as shown by their recent announcement that the 5th ship ordered in their Celebrity Cruises' Edge-series will be powered by Wärtsilä 46 methanol-capable engines. MI looks forward to working with Royal Caribbean Group as they embark on their methanol journey."Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group noted, "We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute, and as we seek sustainable energy solutions we recognize the importance of collaboration to help us transition to the energy platform of the future."To learn more about how Royal Caribbean Group connects people to the world's most beautiful destinations while respecting and protecting ocean communities and ecosystems click HERE .About the Methanol InstituteThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world's leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

