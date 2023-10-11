Robert Francis Kennedy Junior announces departure from presidential race

(MENAFN) On Monday, Robert Francis Kennedy Junior made a surprising announcement, revealing his departure from the Democratic presidential race and declaring his intention to run as an independent candidate. This decision was met with mixed reactions, as both the Democratic establishment and some of Kennedy's own siblings criticized his bid against Joe Biden. The Democratic Party, in response, largely excluded RFK Jr.'s candidacy from media coverage, and YouTube even removed some of his interviews from its platform.



Notably, the Biden administration also declined RFK Jr.'s request for Secret Service protection, despite his campaign providing a report that detailed credible risks extending beyond routine death threats. According to a news agency explainer, the decision was grounded in the assertion that he doesn't meet the criteria for such protection, as he is not considered a "major" candidate, and it is too early in the election cycle to warrant it. However, this explanation appears to overlook a historical precedent. Senator Ted Kennedy, an uncle of RFK Jr., was granted Secret Service protection even before formally announcing his 1980 candidacy.



The circumstances surrounding Kennedy Jr.'s presidential run have raised questions about the true extent of choice available to voters. With his shift to an independent candidacy and the apparent resistance he faces from both the Democratic Party and the Biden administration, some may wonder if this move is more symbolic than substantial. The sidelining of RFK Jr.'s campaign in the media and the denial of Secret Service protection add to the speculation, suggesting that there may be underlying factors at play in shaping the narrative of this election.



