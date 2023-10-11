4 Tips For Winter Prep In Rochester

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Welcome to Rochester, New York, where the winters are long and cold-very, very cold.

Unless you're a snow-shoveling and ice-scraping fan, you're probably not looking forward to the winter season. But don't fret! With a bit of preparation, you could at least keep your home warm and cozy and reduce your energy bills.

Here are four tips for winter prep in Rochester that will keep you warm and snug all season.

1) Install a Smart Thermostat

Gone are the days of manually adjusting your thermostat every time you leave the house. A smart thermostat could do the work for you and allow you to control the temperature remotely using your smartphone.

You can set it to turn on before you arrive home, so you never have to walk into a frosty house. Or you could program it to adjust the temperature while you're away from home so you're not heating the whole house while you're away!

2) Use Thermal Curtains

Keep the heat inside where it belongs by investing in some quality thermal curtains. These curtains are designed to block out drafts and keep the warm air inside so you stay comfortable.

Thermal curtains come in various colors and designs, so you can find something to match your décor, too! Make sure to close them at night when the temperatures drop and open them during the day to let in some natural light-and maybe heat, if the sun is shining.

3) Check Your Roof

Before the snow starts to fall, it's crucial to inspect your roof for any damage or leaks. A leaky roof could lead to water damage and mold growth, not to mention a chilly indoor environment.

If you're not comfortable doing the inspection yourself, you might consider hiring a professional to do the job for you. They should have the expertise to spot any leaks, cracks, or wet spots and make the necessary repairs before the winter weather hits.

4) Seal Off Doors and Windows

Doors and windows are the gateways to your home, and you don't want any frigid winter air to seep through them. Sealing your doors and windows with caulk or weatherstripping might be a simple and effective way to keep that pesky cold air outside where it was always meant to be. Plus, your heating bill will thank you.

Winter in Rochester may be cold, but you shouldn't have to be uncomfortable in your own home. From installing a smart thermostat to sealing off unused rooms, these tricks may keep you warm while saving you money on your energy bills. With minimal effort, you'll be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws your way.

Winter in Rochester may be cold, but you shouldn't have to be uncomfortable in your own home. From installing a smart thermostat to sealing off unused rooms, these tricks may keep you warm while saving you money on your energy bills. With minimal effort, you'll be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws your way.