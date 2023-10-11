Demographic Change Will Have Profound Impact On Europe -- Report

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- In the coming years, the EU's population will continue to decline, which could have a negative impact on the EUآ's economy and society and may affect its position in the world, according to a report released by the European Commission Wednesday.

Europe is an ageing continent, raising the dependency ratio from 33 percent to 60 percent by 2100. The shrinking of the EU working-age population by 57.4 million persons between now and 2100 and its continued ageing risk negatively impacting the competitiveness, it said.

If left unaddressed, demographic change will further exacerbate labor shortages and increase pressure on public budgets, it warns.

Therefore, the European Commission presented a set of policy tools available to member-states for managing demographic change and its impacts on the EU's society and economy.

Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of democracy and demography Dubravka Suica said in a press conference that the demography toolbox is structured around four pillars which includes support to parents by better reconciling family aspirations and work.

Further, the toolbox calls for supporting and empowering younger generations to thrive, develop their skills, empowering older generations and sustaining their welfare, as well as addressing labor shortages through managed legal migration. (end) nk

