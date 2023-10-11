TTP Lakki Marwat Commander“Tipu Gul” Fatally Shot In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Ghulam Akbar Marwat

Tipu Gul, the commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Lakki Marwat, met his demise in a tragic incident across the border in Afghanistan. Reports indicate that he was shot and killed in Afghanistan's Kunar province just yesterday.

Sources within Pakistani security forces have confirmed this unfortunate development, even providing an image of Tipu Gul. The alleged perpetrator behind this fatal shooting is reported to be a commander known as Silab.

Atiq-ur-Rehman, operating under the alias Tipu Gul within the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, was a prominent figure in the region. He held the title of Ameer for TTP in Lakki Marwat and was more popularly recognized as Tipu Gul among the locals.

Sources close to the situation have informed TNN that Commander Tipu Gul's demise took place within Afghanistan's Kunar province. An ongoing investigation seeks to unveil the full details of this incident, shedding light on the true circumstances surrounding his death.

Also Read: University Employees Protest Salary Delays Amid Financial Crisis

It's worth noting that TTP, under the banner of the“Tipu Gul Caravan,” has been responsible for numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces and law enforcement agencies, especially in Lakki Marwat.

An earlier event this year, on February 8, 2023, involved the Lakki Marwat police launching a rocket at a TTP group traveling in a pick-up vehicle, resulting in the fiery demise of 12 Taliban members. Subsequently, the discovery of Atiq-ur Rehman's partially burnt arms license led to speculations about Tipu Gul's fate. However, the TTP consistently refuted any claims of his death.

Hits: 0