Official: It Is Important To Create New National Standards In Azerbaijan

It is important to develop standardization in Azerbaijan,
connect it with international standards, and expand the scope of
this field by creating new national standards that meet modern
requirements, Azernews reports, citing Chairman of
Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov at the
event held in Baku in connection with the "World Standards
Day."
He noted that the development trends observed in all areas of
the economy today, including changes in the business environment,
require increasing standardization efforts in the field of products
and services and meeting modern requirements.
Today, in the field of standardization, the state implements a
wide range of measures in various directions. In the past period,
serious measures have been taken in the direction of adapting
quality indicators in the field of production and services to
international standards, related normative-legal acts have been
approved, and the legislative base has been further
strengthened.
