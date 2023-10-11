Official: It Is Important To Create New National Standards In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

It is important to develop standardization in Azerbaijan, connect it with international standards, and expand the scope of this field by creating new national standards that meet modern requirements, Azernews reports, citing Chairman of Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov at the event held in Baku in connection with the "World Standards Day."

He noted that the development trends observed in all areas of the economy today, including changes in the business environment, require increasing standardization efforts in the field of products and services and meeting modern requirements.

Today, in the field of standardization, the state implements a wide range of measures in various directions. In the past period, serious measures have been taken in the direction of adapting quality indicators in the field of production and services to international standards, related normative-legal acts have been approved, and the legislative base has been further strengthened.