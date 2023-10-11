Russia Deploys Two Missile Carriers To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed three ships to the Black Sea for combat duty, two of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers. At the same time, there are no missiles on board.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

One enemy ship is on combat duty in the Sea of Azov.

Two Russian ships are on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

As reported, on October 10, the Russians curtailed the naval grouping in the Black Sea due to a storm, with two submarines on duty with a total volley of eight 'Kalibr' missiles.