Not Just Leopards And F-16S: Austin Says 'Capability Coalitions' Should Be Next Step Forward

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the creation of coalitions focused on Leopard tanks and F-16 training for Ukraine, similar coalitions should be created in other areas of military support for Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said this at the beginning of the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, October 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that members of the Contact Group met in Brussels "to discuss how to balance our immediate support to defend Ukraine with our longer-term assistance."

"The next step forward in our long-term vision will be working with our fellow Contact Group members to organize what we're calling 'capability coalitions.' These coalitions will be responsible for coordinating contributions from coalition members for each major capability area," Austin said.

He noted that the UDCG had already organized highly effective coalitions focused on Leopard tanks and F-16 training, which have marshalled resources from multiple countries.

"We're asking countries to organize coalitions focused on wider capabilities, beyond just specific platforms," Austin said.

He also stressed the need to coordinate current investments in Ukraine's future force.

Photo: AA