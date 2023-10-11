In Kherson Region, Russians Shell Village In Morning, Elderly Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian military fired on a village in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, injuring a 76-year-old woman, and an investigation has been launched.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on October 11 at about 8:40 a.m., the enemy shelled a village in the Beryslav district with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old woman who was in the yard of her home sustained shrapnel injuries and was hospitalized.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the injured woman is in moderate condition. It is noted that the victim has an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and shin.

Four wounded in 79 Russian strikes onregion in past 24 hours

It is also noted that residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

As reported, Russian troops fired 82 times at the Kherson region with various types of weapons over the past day, and a civilian was injured by the enemy attack.