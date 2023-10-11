Zelensky: It Is Important To Continue Putting Pressure On Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has lost the initiative on the battlefield and now the Ukrainian troops are putting pressure, so this pressure must be continued without giving the aggressor any pauses to recover and change tactics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at the outset of the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, October 11, Ukrinform reports.

"We are now in a special situation on the front line. In a situation where it is important to put pressure. Without any pauses. It is very important – without any pauses. You all understand the principles of effective defense. It is the defense that does not leave the enemy a chance to rest, recover, or choose any other tactics," he said.

The president said that "Russia has lost the initiative for today and we are putting pressure on it."

"Although the occupiers are still trying to storm our positions, although our defense and counteroffensive actions are very difficult – it is still Ukraine, it is our soldiers who determine the course of events. Russia cannot handle this war on its own. You can see it," Zelensky said.

According to him, several important things can be said now.

"Putin will not achieve Ukraine. Second: Russia cannot afford a new arms race. And third: democracy can win this battle. It is necessary not only for our country, but for every nation, for the whole world. Our time is not the time for the slavery of nations," he said.

Zelensky added that Moscow's ambitions have never been limited to Ukraine and it is important that "these ambitions be defeated in Ukraine as soon as possible."

"This is the best opportunity – so that we don't have to look for shells and supply tanks to other countries in Europe, Asia or Africa that the Russian dictator may try to turn into ruins or seize into his crazy empire or zone of influence," he said.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of achieving a just end to the war started by Russia, which involves "full protection of our sovereignty, full restoration of our territorial integrity, full guarantee of Ukraine's security after this aggression."

Zelensky arrived in Belgium to participate in an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.