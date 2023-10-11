Process Of Cleansing Azerbaijani Territories From Gang Formations Underway - President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Today the process of cleansing the territories of Azerbaijan from gang formations is underway, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he received the participants of he 53rd session of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS member states, Trend reports.

