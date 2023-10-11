EU Special Representative And FM Discuss Tidying Relations Between Azerbaijan And Armenia (PHOTO)

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues of normalization of relations between the two countries, the recent situation in the region, and steps taken towards the reintegration of the local Armenian population of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

