EU Special Representative And FM Discuss Tidying Relations Between Azerbaijan And Armenia (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the European Union
Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, the
Ministry told Trend .
The sides exchanged views on the prospects of a peace agreement
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues of normalization of
relations between the two countries, the recent situation in the
region, and steps taken towards the reintegration of the local
Armenian population of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
