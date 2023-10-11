Azerbaijani FM Visits Uzbekistan To Join CIS Foreign Ministers Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. A delegation
headed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for
Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the CIS member states, the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry told Trend .
Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is
scheduled to deliver a speech at the meeting of the Council of
Foreign Ministers of CIS member states, as well as hold bilateral
meetings with officials of other states participating in the
meeting.
