Azerbaijani FM Visits Uzbekistan To Join CIS Foreign Ministers Council Meeting


10/11/2023 8:07:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. A delegation headed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to deliver a speech at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS member states, as well as hold bilateral meetings with officials of other states participating in the meeting.

