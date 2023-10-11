Armenia Inevitably Be Remembered For Its Self-Isolation Policy - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Armenia will
inevitably be remembered for its policy of self-isolation, the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
The statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry came in
response to the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan during an interview with Channel One.
Armenia, which has not fulfilled its obligations within the
framework of the Trilateral Statement during the last three years
regarding the organization of unimpeded movement of citizens,
vehicles and goods in both directions, ensuring security in this
direction, as well as ensuring the construction of new transport
communications connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with
its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will inevitably be remembered
for its policy of self-isolation.
"The agreement reached on laying a road and railroad that will
provide access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the
territory of Iran once again shows that, unlike Armenia,
Azerbaijan, constantly using alternative routes, makes a positive
contribution to the development of transport corridors in the
region," the ministry said.
MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107225126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.