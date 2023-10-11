Armenia Inevitably Be Remembered For Its Self-Isolation Policy - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Armenia will inevitably be remembered for its policy of self-isolation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry came in response to the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during an interview with Channel One.

Armenia, which has not fulfilled its obligations within the framework of the Trilateral Statement during the last three years regarding the organization of unimpeded movement of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions, ensuring security in this direction, as well as ensuring the construction of new transport communications connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will inevitably be remembered for its policy of self-isolation.

"The agreement reached on laying a road and railroad that will provide access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran once again shows that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan, constantly using alternative routes, makes a positive contribution to the development of transport corridors in the region," the ministry said.