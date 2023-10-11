UN starts investigating supposed war crimes by Israel, Hamas

(MENAFN) In response to the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the United Nations has initiated an investigation to assess potential war crimes committed by both parties involved. On Tuesday, the international body declared its possession of "clear evidence" indicating serious violations on both sides, emphasizing the imperative for adherence to international human rights law. The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry, tasked with scrutinizing breaches of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, disclosed that it has been systematically collecting and preserving evidence related to war crimes since October 7, 2023.



Established pursuant to a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution in May 2021, the commission unequivocally condemned the Hamas-initiated attack on Israel launched last Saturday. It categorically stated that the discriminatory killing of unarmed civilians and instances of hostage-taking are intolerable, constituting acts tantamount to "war crimes." The commission further expressed "grave concern" regarding Israel's response, underscoring its apprehensions about the attack on Gaza and the imposition of a comprehensive siege on the exclave. The commission asserted that such measures amount to what it deems "collective punishment."



The United Nation's decision to launch an inquiry underscores the gravity of the recent events and the imperative to assess potential violations of international law. This investigation represents a significant step toward accountability and justice, seeking to ascertain the extent of responsibility borne by all parties involved. By meticulously collecting and preserving evidence, the commission aims to contribute to a thorough understanding of the complexities surrounding the conflict, with the ultimate goal of fostering a climate of respect for international humanitarian standards.



MENAFN11102023000045015687ID1107225125