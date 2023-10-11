OYO Thailand Launches 60% Discount For Indians Tourists

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 11, 2023, New Delhi: Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced upto 60% discount for Indian tourists in OYO hotels in Thailand. OYO has a network of more than 170 hotels across Thailand in different categories such as budget and premium properties. OYO has multiple brands of hotels in Thailand such as Capital O in premium category and OYO Rooms in budget category. OYO footprints in Thailand are spread across key tourist destinations such as Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi and business cities like Bangkok, Rayong and Chonburi.



The discount scheme will be in effect from October 11th to October 31st, 2023, allowing guests to make reservations at OYO hotels in Thailand until December 31st, 2023. Guests can avail this discount by logging in to OYO app or website , selecting the city and choosing eligible property. They should select from the coupon codes 'OYOSPLDEAL' and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button.



OYO recently launched Super OYO hotels in Thailand to ensure that its guests have a comfortable and memorable experience. These hotels are selected hotels after a careful analysis of their performance on multiple parameters such as customer ratings and reviews, keeping maximum rooms operational consistently, smooth check-in experience, among others. OYO has already added 13 Super OYO hotels in cities such as Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Pattaya.



Thailand has emerged as a popular international destination for Indian travelers, renowned for its pristine beaches, expansive nature reserves, picturesque countryside, enchanting hill stations, vibrant cities adorned with magnificent temples, delectable cuisine, vibrant nightlife, and a wide array of high-quality accommodations available at affordable prices.



Thailand is in the process of considering more relaxed visa rules for Indian tourists, which could potentially make travel to the country more accessible and appealing for Indian travelers. This move aims to promote tourism and strengthen the ties between India and Thailand.



Elaborating more about the scheme, Daniel Khoo, Country Head, OYO Thailand said "We understand that affordability is a crucial factor when planning a trip, and this initiative is our way of showing our gratitude to the Indian community for choosing OYO as their preferred holiday destination".



As per the data released by Tourism Authority of Thailand, India was the second largest source of tourists to Thailand after Malaysia. In 2022, almost a million Indian tourists visited Thailand out of a total 11 million overseas travelers. A report by Thomas Cook in 2021 also highlighted that Thailand is among the top three most desired destinations among Indians. The other two are UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and Maldives.



Customers choose OYO's platform for many reasons, including accessibility to OYO's hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of OYO app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. Customers can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO's 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat. OYO also helps ensure great experience for customers, with automated tools such as AI chatbots to quickly resolve customer queries, loyalty programs and easy refunds when needed. Owing to these factors, a majority of OYO's customers keep coming back to the platform.

