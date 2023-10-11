Industrial Production Index Down 2.91Pct In January-August Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The Industrial Production Index witnessed a decline of 2.91 percent during the January-August period of 2023, reaching 90.17 points, in comparison with the 92.87 points recorded during the same period of 2022.According to the Department of Statistics monthly report published Wednesday, the decline was driven by a drop in the manufacturing industries production quantities by 3.77 percent.In contrast, the extractive industries sector's production quantities inched up by 2.26 percent, while electricity production quantities also rose by 2.9 percent.Furthermore, a comparison of the index in August 2023 to July 2022 revealed a 1.85 increase, going from 92.94 points to 94.65 points.This increase in this year's figures can be attributed to an increase in the manufacturing sector's production quantities by 1.60 percent and the electricity production quantities by 8.49 percent. However, the extractive industries sector's production quantities decreased by a marginal 0.09 percent.According to the report, the Industrial Production Index for August of the current year increased by 3.02 percent, reaching 94.65 points compared to 91.88 points compared to the previous month of the same year.The upward trend was caused by an increase in the production quantities of the manufacturing sector by 2.83 percent, the production quantities of the extractive industries sector by 3.38 percent, and the quantities of electricity production by 5.39 percent.