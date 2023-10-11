NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, November 6, 2023. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).



Earnings Conference Call Details

Interested parties may pre-register for the webcast or obtain a user-specific access code to join the live conference call .

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About NXP Semiconductors

