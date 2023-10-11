Investbanq Announces AI-Powered Digital Investment Platform's Beta Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore-based Investbanq * is pleased to announce the exclusive closed beta release of its sophisticated, AI-driven digital investment platform . This significant achievement not only elevates Singapore's financial sector but also sets a benchmark on the global stage.Investbanq is an AI-enhanced digital investment platform that provides users with unified access to an extensive range of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, private funds, infrastructure, venture investments, and has future plans to incorporate digital assets. Often referred to internally as a 'digital private bank ,' the platform is poised to rival traditional private banks and other financial institutions, focusing primarily on the underserved Mass Affluent and HNW individual segments. Target markets include Emerging Asia and the MENA region."As we gear up for the official product release, it's notable that there are merely six platforms of a similar caliber globally,” states Olzhas Zhiyenkul, Investbanq's founder and CEO.“Our passionate team is dedicated to democratizing private banking and revolutionizing the investment industry. With Investbanq, we are advancing towards making premium investment options and financial services more accessible."Some of the most significant highlights of the platform include:.Unified Access: Clients can explore a vast majority of investable opportunities and financial services through one integrated platform, facilitating comprehensive asset management and effective diversification across all asset classes..Advanced Reporting and Analytics: Investors have at their fingertips cutting-edge analytical content for deep insights into market dynamics. The state-of-the-art reporting tool offers an exhaustive overview of a client's assets, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and manage risks adeptly..Harnessing AI: The platform capitalizes on AI's capabilities to scrutinize global market patterns, delivering personalized predictive data specific to individual investment profiles. The user-centric interface, paired with an informative dashboard, ensures a smooth investment experience."The AI at the heart of our platform learns and evolves with every user interaction, guaranteeing continuous enhancement and customization of the investment experience,” comments Talgat Kantayev, Investbanq's co-founder.“We equip users not just with tools but also the knowledge vital for astute investment choices."Investbanq's primary focus areas include Emerging Asia**, covering Southeast and Central Asia, and the MENA region. Depending on specific countries and regions, the team plans either to introduce their solution directly to investors (B2C) or collaborate with established financial institutions, leveraging Investbanq's innovative technology (B2B). Presently, active discussions are underway with several prominent financial institutions to expedite growth initiatives.During the closed beta testing phase, new client registrations will be limited, however interested parties can join the waiting list by visiting .About InvestbanqWith its headquarters situated in Singapore, a renowned global financial hub, Investbanq's strategic decisions are crafted to influence its worldwide path. A distinguishing feature of the company is its team of seasoned founders, complemented by a diverse team that represents a rich tapestry of cultures and backgrounds. Such international representation culminates in a harmonious blend of expertise, fostering innovation and ensuring that Investbanq consistently delivers superior solutions to its clients.* Regulated as a fund management company** Emerging Asia – Southeast + Central Asia

Tota Zhiyenkulova

Investbanq

+65 9180 3471

