Convoso Triple Nominated For AFFY Awards For Innovation, Technology, And Leadership

The performance and affiliate marketer organization AFFY will showcase winners at the 2023 Los Angeles Awards Gala where Convoso nominee will also exhibit

- Convoso CEO Nima HakimiLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , leader in outbound contact center software since 2006, announces three award nominations by AFFYExpo, including“Most Innovative Company” and“Technology Platform of the Year.” Convoso CEO Nima Hakimi was also nominated for“Professional of the Year.”The AFFY Expo and Awards Gala will bring together the biggest media buyers, brands, and performance marketers at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on October 16-17.In 2023, Convoso launched its advanced conversational AI product, Voso, to help customers drive more sales and streamline lead generation processes. Voso is integrated into Convoso's flagship contact center software product which provides sales and lead generation teams with the fastest, most powerful outreach solution available.“We really appreciate this recognition by the AFFY Awards,” said Convoso CEO Nima Hakimi.“Our entire team works constantly to improve our product, to provide premium customer support, and to innovate solutions that help our customers grow. These nominations are for all the dedicated people at Convoso we're fortunate to have moving us forward.“The company is noted for its commitment to ongoing innovation. In addition to its conversational AI product launch, the SaaS provider continuously evolves its solutions to adapt to the ongoing changes in the regulatory environment, consumer preferences, and carrier activity. Recent innovations include its new StateTrackerTM️ tool to support compliance with various state mini-TCPA rules, enhancements to ClearCallerIDTM️, its caller ID reputation management tool.In addition to attending the Awards Gala as a nominee, Convoso will participate in the Expo of performance and affiliate marketers as an exhibitor (Table #27).ABOUT NIMA HAKIMINima Hakimi is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Convoso, provider of outbound contact center software solutions. Since 2006, Nima's focus on customer growth has guided continuous innovations on the front edge of technology. As a board member of the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE) as well as the Consumer Consent Council (3C), Nima advises on best practices for contact centers in the lead generation and performance marketing ecosystem to be compliant as well as profitable. Nima is an active leader in the industry and a frequent speaker, sharing his knowledge, experience, and strategies for success.ABOUT AFFY EXPOThe AFFYExpo is the premier entertainment, networking, and exposition company focused on delivering unique experiences to the Affiliate and Performance Marketing Industry.ABOUT CONVOSOConvoso is a MarTech leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso's Voso is a strategic product of the company's long term vision to power conversations at scale through self-learning AI.

