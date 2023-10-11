Zilbank Simplifies US Business Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Platform allows businesses to set up multiple accounts in the US quickly.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ZilBank, a leading B2B financial platform, enables businesses to pay their vendors and suppliers through multiple accounts and virtual cards to manage expenses and easy accounting. Moreover, businesses can easily accept funds from international clients to their US bank account. Even businesses outside the US can start payment accounts in the US and wire funds to those accounts for easy payments to their vendors and suppliers after completing the due diligence process.

ZilBank provides a range of payment options, including ACH, mailing checks, credit and debit cards, wire, etc. This allows users to select their preferred payment method and streamline their financial management in a single platform, empowering businesses with enhanced financial control. Additionally, ZilBank offers various other features, such as virtual cards, international payment capabilities, bulk payments, and get paid early, etc.

ZilBank allows businesses to open multiple payment or business accounts, each with a distinct purpose. It allows businesses to tailor their payment experience to their needs, simplifying financial tracking and management. Businesses can make payments through international wire transfers to ZilBank or wallet from anywhere in the world. The Platform also enables users to transfer these funds to various accounts.

Moreover, ZilBank's Virtual Card is a helpful tool for businesses that lets them give virtual cards to their employees or departments, making it easier to control company expenses. Its reliable virtual card API facilitates the Platform's handling of business expenditures. The feature allows companies to assign specific virtual cards for each vendor. This ensures that payments to vendors or suppliers are never missed, which helps build trust between businesses and their important partners. Moreover, the business can assign virtual cards to employees for business spending with customized transaction limits.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilBank, ZilMoney, and OnlineCheckWriter, is a leading online payment platform dedicated to helping businesses improve cash flow and reach their full potential through ongoing innovation and adaptability to changing needs.

ZilBank addresses common issues small businesses face, such as cash shortages and the difficulty of ensuring timely employee compensation. The Platform offers an innovative solution to streamline payroll management for small businesses by ensuring the availability of necessary funds. This simplifies getting funds for employee payments, easing financial pressure and reducing stress for small business owners.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef

ZilBank

+1 408-775-7720

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other