Peracetic Acid Market Size, Opportunities & Challenges In Latest Research Report, Region, Forecast, 2021-2031

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global peracetic acid market based on application, end-use industry, and region.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per the research report published by Allied Market Research (AMR), The global peracetic acid market size was valued at $0.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The peracetic acid industry is involved in the production, distribution, and application of peracetic acid, a highly versatile and powerful oxidizing agent. Peracetic acid (PAA) is a chemical compound with the formula CH3CO3H. It is an organic peroxide that is widely used as a disinfectant, sanitizer, and sterilant in various industries.

Based on application, the disinfectant segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The sanitizer segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the food and beverage segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global peracetic acid market based on application, end-use industry, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Here are some key points about the peracetic acid industry:

Production: Peracetic acid is primarily produced through the reaction of acetic acid (CH3COOH) and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in the presence of a catalyst. This reaction results in the formation of peracetic acid, water, and other byproducts.

Applications: Peracetic acid has a broad range of applications across different industries. It is commonly used as a disinfectant and sanitizer in the food and beverage industry, healthcare facilities, water treatment plants, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Advantages: Peracetic acid offers several advantages over traditional disinfectants and sanitizers. It has a broad spectrum of antimicrobial activity, effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores

Market Outlook: The peracetic acid industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for environmentally friendly disinfection and sterilization solutions. Factors such as stringent regulations on traditional disinfectants, rising awareness about food safety, and the need for effective water treatment methods have contributed to the expanding market for peracetic acid. The market is expected to continue growing as industries seek sustainable and efficient disinfection alternatives.

Challenges: Despite its advantages, the peracetic acid industry faces certain challenges. Handling peracetic acid requires proper safety protocols due to its corrosive nature and potential health hazards. Storage, transportation, and disposal of peracetic acid must be done in compliance with relevant regulations.

The key players analyzed in the global peracetic acid market report include Acuro Organics Limited, Airedale Chemical Company, California Soda Company, Diversey Inc, Ecolab Inc, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Evonik Industries AG, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Kemira Oyj, Lenntech B.V., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Seeler Industries Inc, Solvay, Sopura S.A, and Tanfac Industries.

