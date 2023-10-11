Putin criticizes US treatment to Middle East predicament

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed to the recent turmoil in the Middle East, sparked by the surprise incursion of the Palestinian militant group Hamas into southern Israel, as indicative of the United States' shortcomings in conflict resolution. Putin expressed his viewpoint on Tuesday, asserting that the situation serves as a glaring illustration of the failures within United States Middle East policies. He contended that while the United States sought to monopolize peace settlements, it neglected the crucial task of seeking compromises that would be mutually acceptable to both parties involved.



According to Putin, Washington instead exerted pressure on both sides in an endeavor to impose its own solutions. In doing so, he argued, the United States failed to consider the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people. Putin emphasized that these interests revolve primarily around the establishment of an independent Palestinian nation state, a goal outlined in United Nations Security Council resolutions. He further asserted that the United States approach lacked the necessary nuance required to address the complexities of the situation in the Middle East.



Putin's remarks shed light on the deep-seated complexities surrounding the Middle East crisis, highlighting the importance of inclusive, dialogue-driven approaches to conflict resolution. His critique of the United States stance underscores the need for a more comprehensive understanding of the core interests of all parties involved, with a focus on seeking compromises that align with broader international resolutions. This statement serves as a call for a more balanced and inclusive approach to mediating conflicts in the region, recognizing the multifaceted nature of the issues at hand.





