EU expresses worries over Israeli actions

(MENAFN) During a joint meeting of foreign ministers from the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council in Oman, European Union foreign policy commissioner Josep Borrell addressed Israel's right to self-defense, while also emphasizing the need for its government to align with international humanitarian law. Borrell acknowledged that while Israel does possess the legitimate right to defend itself, there have been decisions made by its government that run contrary to established norms of international humanitarian law.



Borrell underscored the shared condemnation of terrorist attacks by both the European Union and the GCC, emphasizing the imperative to denounce any assaults on civilians. Additionally, the joint statement called for the immediate release of all hostages, urging Israel to uphold international law and refrain from impeding the delivery of essential provisions such as food, water, and electricity to the civilian population in Gaza.



In a further expression of concern, the European Union and the GCC jointly called upon Israel to establish "humanitarian corridors" allowing civilians in Gaza to safely transit to Egypt, a measure aimed at facilitating their departure prior to potential Israeli reprisal airstrikes. This initiative seeks to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals caught in the midst of escalating tensions, underlining the urgency of providing avenues for their safe relocation.



The statement reflects a nuanced stance, acknowledging Israel's right to safeguard its citizens while also emphasizing the critical importance of upholding international humanitarian standards. The joint call for humanitarian corridors and the safeguarding of essential supplies underscores a commitment to mitigating the impact of conflict on civilian populations, reaffirming the principle of safeguarding human rights in times of crisis.



