Trump conducts legal action towards 'Russiagate' dossier author

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump has taken legal action against ex-spy Christopher Steele in a British court, asserting that Steele's controversial 'dossier,' which alleged ties between Trump and Russia in 2016, breached United Kingdom data protection laws.



Trump's lawyers contend that Steele and his company, Orbis Business Intelligence, not only caused significant "personal and reputational damage and distress" to the 45th United States president but also ran afoul of British legal statutes.



In a filing made last month, Trump's legal team argued that their client was compelled to counter the dossier's damaging allegations about his private life, subsequently having to explain to his family, friends, and colleagues that these claims were unfounded. They further accused Steele of presenting his assertions in a deliberately sensationalist manner, evidently designed to inflict immense embarrassment on its target.



The existence of Trump's lawsuit was reported by The New York Times on Tuesday, shedding light on the forthcoming legal proceedings. High Court judge Matthew Nicklin is set to preside over the case, with proceedings slated to commence on October 16. This legal battle marks a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding the 'Russiagate' dossier and its implications for Trump's presidency, highlighting the international dimensions of this contentious issue.



