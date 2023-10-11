US declares Niger regime alteration ‘coup’

(MENAFN) In a formal declaration, Washington has officially classified the July transition of power in Niger, orchestrated by the new military government, as a "coup d'état." This significant designation imposes constraints on the United States' ability to engage in collaborative efforts with the West African nation. The Biden administration had reportedly deliberated for months before taking this decisive step, weighing the policy implications associated with such a categorization, as reported by the New York Times.



As a consequence of this designation, the State Department announced on Tuesday that the United States would be "suspending most United States assistance to the government of Niger." This move follows a prior suspension of approximately USD200 million in aid to Niger, which was initiated in August. These suspended programs, as well as the USD302 million Niger Regional Transportation Compact project and other related initiatives, will remain on hold until further notice. In addition, the New York Times reports that roughly USD442 million in trade and agricultural assistance is slated to be halted.



Despite this development, the State Department clarified that essential humanitarian, food, and health aid, vital to the well-being of the Nigerien populace, will continue uninterrupted.



Washington has expressed its intent to collaborate with "regional governments" across West Africa, including those within Niger, in order to advance mutual interests and foster cooperation in the region. This measured approach underscores the United States government's commitment to maintaining vital support for the people of Niger while navigating the diplomatic complexities associated with the recent political shift in the country.



