Worries rise over Israel’s actions in Gaza amid internet, communication disconnection

(MENAFN) In accordance with an article published by an Iranian news agency, Israel is aiming to disconnect the internet as well as all other ways of communication in the beleaguered Gaza Strip ahead of starting a physical attack into the area.



According to sources in Gaza and the outlet's writer, Israel is preparing to carry out a massive killing of common people and commit a crime that is "unprecedented."



“Some knowledgeable sources in Gaza have told Tasnim that with the order to attack Gaza by Netanyahu, the Israeli regime's army has prioritized the destruction of all communication infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. The regime has specifically focused on the destruction of all electrical, internet, and telephone facilities so that no images or sounds from Gaza are broadcast to the world. They even target telephone lines in their attacks,” the article mentioend.



Lower than 10 percent of Gaza's population, according to the article, now has a use for electricity.

