Soviet physicist gets killed in Hamas assault in Southern Israel

(MENAFN) Tragic news emerged on Tuesday evening, revealing the brutal killing of esteemed theoretical physicist Sergey Gredeskul and his wife, Viktoria, by Hamas militants within their residence in southern Israel. The Russian media swiftly reported the devastating incident, leaving the global scientific community in shock and mourning.



A somber announcement was made by Aleksey Khokhlov, a distinguished member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN), who took to Telegram to share the heart-wrenching details. According to Khokhlov, the couple fell victim to a terrorist assault orchestrated by Hamas militants on October 7, within the confines of their home in the city of Ofakim. He paid tribute to Gredeskul, lauding him as an "outstanding theoretical physicist" renowned for his extensive contributions, encompassing over 100 scientific articles, as well as his co-authorship of the seminal work 'Introduction to the Theory of Disordered Systems' in 1988.



Sergey Andreevich Gredeskul, born in 1942, initially pursued his academic endeavors in Kharkov, now part of present-day Ukraine, before ultimately relocating to Israel in 1991. There, he and his wife joined the academic community at Ben-Gurion University, where they imparted their knowledge and expertise to generations of students. Their dedicated tenure concluded in 2012 when they retired from their teaching roles, leaving an indelible mark on the institution.



The devastating loss of the Gredeskuls was corroborated by David Erschler, a lecturer within the Linguistics Department at Ben-Gurion University. The academic fraternity, both in Russia and Israel, mourns the untimely demise of a brilliant mind, while this heinous act of violence serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by extremist elements in regions scarred by conflict.





