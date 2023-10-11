Antacids Market To Reach USD 11.6 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the antacid market size was evaluated at USD 7.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Antacids contain salts of magnesium, calcium, aluminum, and sodium as active ingredients and are used to cure stomach-related problems like indigestion, acid reflux, heartburn, and upset stomach.

Gut and intestine-related problems have become a common thing nowadays. A sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep cycle, and consumption of unhealthy and junk food are leading to the prevalence of various gut-related diseases like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and duodenal ulcers are driving the demand for antacids. For instance, several studies have demonstrated that the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) ranges from around 10% to 48% in Western countries and is increasing steadily, a major driver for the antacid market.

Additionally, as antacids are self-medicated and over-to-counter (OTC) drugs that are easily available in different flavours and formulations like liquid syrups, tablets, and chewable gummies, enabling consumers to choose any antacid according to their preference. For instance, a study by medical students on self-medicated drugs revealed that antacids were the second most commonly used drugs with a high frequency. The demand for antacids increased largely during the COVID-19 pandemic as gastrointestinal symptoms like heartburn and acidity were more prevalent. This led to a huge increase in market share for antacids.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global antacids market has been segmented into dosage, distribution channel, and region. Retail pharmacy holds the highest market share due to easy accessibility and convenience. The liquid syrup segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Liquid antacids are available in many flavors and are preferred by children and old people as they are more palatable.

North America held the highest market share in 2022 due to the presence of well-developed health infrastructure, easy medication availability, and increasing incidences of heartburn and gastritis. Furthermore, incidences of GERD, gastritis, peptic ulcers, and duodenal ulcers are prevailing in the US and neighboring countries of North America, thus creating more demand for antacids.

Buy This Research Report:

Antacids Market Report Highlights:

The global antacids market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

Factors such as the broader availability of antacids in various forms in the retail markets owing to consumer preference.

Tablets are the largest growing segments in the dosage form attributed to their easy availability in medical stores.

In terms of distribution channel, retail pharmacies have maintained a high competitive edge in 2022.

Online pharmacies dominate the market because of the online discounts and coupons.

Some prominent players in the Antacids market report include Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Procter & Gamble, Novartis Consumer Health, Pfizer Inc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Recently, Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd developed an ayurvedic digestive care product, Pepmelt. It is an innovative product launched in a mouth-melt granule form of herbal ingredients.

GlaxoSmithKline plc acquired a stake in Novartis to strengthen the company's healthcare business globally.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Antacids Market Segmentation:

By Dosage Form: Liquid syrups, chewable tablets.

By Distribution Channel: Retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Liquid Biopsy Market 2023 to 2032

Hearing Aids Market 2023 to 2032

Exoskeleton Market 2023 to 2032

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2023 to 2032

Gait Biometrics Market 2023 to 2032





Molecular Diagnostics Market

Cardiovascular Devices Market

Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Pain Management Market

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market

Cell Therapy Market

DNA Synthesizer Market

Telehealth Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Exosomes Market

Small Scale Bioreactors Market

Dermatology Devices Market

Contact Lenses Market

Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Digital Genome Market

Digital Health Market Coronary Stent Market





Tags Antacids Antacids Market Size Antacids Market Antacids Market Value Related Links