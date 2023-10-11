Hydrogels Segment Leads Polymer Gels Market With 5.9% CAGR, Boosted By Demand In Personal Care And Agriculture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Gels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Polymer Gels is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of $45.8 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $73.2 billion by 2030. This growth is being driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Segment Insights



Hydrogels: The hydrogels segment is anticipated to lead the growth with a CAGR of 5.9%, reaching $46 billion by the end of the analysis period. Aerogels: The aerogels segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next 8 years.

Select Key Competitors



3M Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Chemtex Specialty Limited

Coloplast A/S

Evonik Industries AG

Hydrogel Healthcare Ltd.

Medline Industries Inc.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical America Inc.

SNF SA

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd. The Dow Chemical Company

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with several countries witnessing growth recovery, though at varying rates. Despite challenges such as uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine and slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, governments are working to address these issues and boost market sentiments.

The United States has overcome the recession threat, although it has experienced slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions. The Euro area is benefiting from easing headline inflation, contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity. China is expected to see strong GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes and the government adjusts its policies. India remains on track to emerge as a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

While corporate investments may face challenges due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, new technologies are expected to reverse this sentiment. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies are poised to drive incremental growth and value to the global GDP in the coming years.

In the short term, both consumers and investors may encounter a mix of challenges and opportunities. Businesses and leaders who can navigate these complexities with resilience and adaptability are well-positioned for success.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Polymer Gels Market Experiences Transitory Disruptions amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Scenario: Players Target Innovation & Sustainability to Reinforce Market Position

Polymer Gels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Polymer Gel Market Zooms Down to Growth Spurt with Bustling Demand: Prospects & Outlook

Medley of Dynamic Factors Shaping Future Course of Global Polymer Gel Market

Analysis by Type

World Polymer Gels Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydrogels, Aerogels, and Other Types

Analysis by Application: While Personal Care is the Primary Application, Healthcare to Offer Notable Growth Impetus

World Polymer Gels Market by Application (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care, Agriculture, Construction, Healthcare, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Polymer Gels Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

World Polymer Gels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, USA, and Japan

An Introduction to Polymer Gels

Hydrogel

Aerogel

Recent Market Activity Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Polymer Gels Across Several Industries to Drive Market Growth

Polymer Gels: A Review of Key Application Areas

Personal Care Products: An Evolving Niche Market

Global Skin Care Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Polymers Enhance Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Smart Hydrogels Garner Attention

Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Polymer Gels

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age upto 2.5 years)

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)

Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products

Global Female Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown by Region

Number of Menstruating Women Worldwide by Country: 15-49 Years Female Population (in Millions) for 2013 & 2025P

Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential

Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage

Hydrogels Beneficial for Agriculture in Arid Regions

Robust Demand from Building & Construction Industry to Have Positive Impact on Polymer Gel Market Fortunes

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Demand for Aerogels

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing

Chronic Wounds Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Potential Application of Polymer Gels in Enabling Non-Antibiotic Antibacterial Activity

Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations

Growth in Biomedical Applications of Polymer Gels

Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration

Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels

Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals

Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Polymer Gels Market

Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Polymer Gels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Graphene Oxide-Doped Polyacrylamide Gels Offer Potential Benefits to Petrochemical Industry

Hybrid Polymer Gels Offer Tremendous Potential for Use in Energy Applications

Potential Use of Polymer Gels for Storing Flammable and Combustible Liquid Fuels

Emerging Role of Mechanochemistry for Conducting Polymer Gel Studies

US Scientists Develop Polymer Gels With the Ability of Snapping and Jumping Autonomously

Scientists Develop New Process for Easy Production of High-Performance Polymer Gels

Phase-Separation Polymeric Gel: Key Potential Applications

Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market

Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

R&D and Advancements for New Products & Processes to Drive Market Adoption of Aerogels High Product Cost Remains a Challenge for the Aerogel Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Conducting Polymers High Performance Polymer Plastics Polyacrylamide Polymer Polymer Gel Tube