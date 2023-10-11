51Tocarbonzero Announces Expansion Plans Following Nasdaq Wins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The platform, co-founded by ex-Accenture and Mckinsey veteran Prof. Neil Woodcock and former Dentsu Chief of Strategy Richard Davis, enables global companies to streamline and accelerate their journey to net zero. Other recent wins for the company include Vestey Foods and Albelli Photobox Group .51toCarbonZero aims to disrupt the £35 billion space with a B2B SaaS platform that can save 500m tonnes of emissions by 2030. It will target both corporate C-suite buyers and policy makers, providing tangible action plans to enable them to cut emissions and preventing them from facing fines for non-compliance.As part of its expansion, the company has boosted its sales and marketing team with a string of new hires, to take them to an estimated annual recurring revenue of c£3m in 2024. Around 60 per cent of the company's revenues are in the UK/Europe, with 40 per cent in the US.Richard Davis, CEO, 51toCarbonZero said:“Tackling the climate change emergency is a top priority for the planet but also for many boardrooms where part of their remuneration is tied to ESG performance. However too many companies lack the tools to take and track meaningful action to reduce their emissions. The market is flooded with providers who offer footprints and insights without action, especially for SMEs, leaving CEOs and Sustainability leaders bemused and bewildered about the way forward.“With our platform, companies gain access to a powerful, accurate and cost-efficient cloud software, empowering them to kickstart or accelerate their journey towards net zero. Crucially, they also gain the invaluable support of our team of climate experts, ready to provide all the technical guidance needed.“Partnering with UN climate experts, our platform has been designed to deliver unrivalled data insights in tandem with AI driven solutions, the ability to track the portfolio of actions and full mobilisation of the climate community, allowing global companies to develop a measurable and accountable blueprint for change."“We're on an extraordinary, crazy journey which will significant impact on our clients and the planet, and we're so lucky to work colleagues, clients and investors who share our passion.”

