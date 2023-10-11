AECO Energy Receives First-Ever Bronze Stevie® Award For Tech Startup Of The Year - Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AECO Energy, a dynamic force in Singapore's energy technology sector, proudly announces its latest triumph: the prestigious Stevie® Award for Tech Startup of the Year – Software (Bronze) at the 20th Annual International Business Awards® (IBA) last August 14, 2023. This first-ever Stevie® win highlights the company's innovative software technology as a startup since its launch in 2021. AECO Energy has helped organisations cushion the impact of the energy crisis and introduce a new way of managing electricity more efficiently.The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organisations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted, and winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.“Congratulations to AECO Energy on its achievements, including winning the Digital Capability Award and expanding its operations to the Philippines. Their commitment to renewable energy and their unique technology in electricity management and procurement is impressive. Seeing their efforts driving market efficiency in the energy sector is great,” said one of the judges. According to another one of the judges,“AECO Energy played a vital role in shaping the future of the energy industry in Singapore and beyond. Its focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer-centric solutions positions it as a key player in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.”"The energy market is evolving at an unprecedented pace. This is why AECO Energy has embarked on a mission to empower businesses with innovative software and services. This award is really due to the whole team at AECO, who are dedicated to driving our solutions forward on behalf of our customers.Our whole team is innovating for our customers' sake, and our first Stevie® is a testament to their dedication and innovation. We are humbled by this recognition, but we are also energised by the challenges that lie ahead. Guided by smart, rigorous and trustworthy values, AECO Energy will continue to provide value to customers while transforming the energy industry. "- Alan Jones, AECO Energy's CEOThe energy landscape in Singapore is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by global energy trends and technological advancements. AECO Energy's victory at the Stevie® Awards is a testament to its role in pioneering solutions that reshape the energy sector while addressing the unique challenges faced in the Singaporean energy landscape.Singapore's energy market, characterized by its competitive dynamics and commitment to sustainability, demands innovative approaches. AECO Energy's platform, customised to suit each business's specific energy profile, empowers companies to make informed decisions about energy contract management. By doing so, it contributes not only to efficiency but also to the nation's GDP.As AECO Energy looks ahead, this Stevie® Award serves as an inspiration to continue pioneering groundbreaking solutions that will illuminate the path to a brighter and smarter future for Singapore.For more information about AECO Energy and its innovative energy solutions tailored to the Singaporean market, please visit .About AECO Energy:Based in Singapore, AECO Energy aims to help businesses, from SMEs to MNCs, to save more with its first-of-its-kind technology and service offerings in the electricity and renewables markets. With over 14 years of experience delivering open electricity market solutions, AECO Energy helps businesses seize energy market opportunities, mitigate risks and make better buying decisions in procuring electricity and renewables.About the Stevie Awards:Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

