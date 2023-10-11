ICRC issues warning that Gaza's sole power plant is on brink of complete shutdown

(MENAFN) As the Israel-Gaza conflict entered its fifth day, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) issued a dire warning that Gaza's sole power plant is on the brink of complete shutdown, a move that could leave civilians in the region utterly isolated from the rest of the world. The war erupted following an attack by Hamas, during which its fighters breached the border fence and entered the southern part of the country.



Hisham Mhanna, the ICRC's representative in Gaza, has confirmed the imminent threat, stating that the power plant "will shut down completely in a few hours due to the lack of required fuel to operate it." The repercussions of this shutdown are profound, as it would cripple the region's ability to power essential services, such as hospitals, and severely disrupt the city's telecommunications and internet networks, effectively cutting off its residents from the outside world.



In a retaliatory move, Israel initiated what it termed a "total siege" by cutting off the electricity supply to Gaza on Monday in response to Hamas's attack. This has escalated the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region, further deepening the suffering of the civilian population and raising concerns about access to vital services, including medical care and communication.

