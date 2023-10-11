Opennebula Systems And 5SKYE Join Forces To Drive Innovation In Cloud Edge Computing For Smart Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OpenNebula and 5SKYE to advance the development and deployment of 5G densification, Multi-access Edge Computing, and open-source cloud edge computing solutions.

- Wolf HisserichAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OpenNebula Systems, provider of the leading open-source cloud and edge computing platform, and 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure B.V., a Netherlands-based company specialising in smart city technologies, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing the development and deployment of 5G densification, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), and open-source cloud edge computing solutions.The MoU signifies the mutual commitment of OpenNebula and 5SKYE to collaborate on creating innovative digital infrastructure, digitalisation, and smart city initiatives. Under this agreement, both parties will leverage their expertise to jointly develop attractive solutions, products, and services for public entities and private enterprises seeking enhanced connectivity, improved network performance, and efficient ecosystem management.Our partnership, outlined in the MoU, focuses on key areas of cooperation. These include knowledge and experience sharing, collaborative research and development, joint solutions development and testing with mobile network operators and other ecosystem partners. By working together, we aim to drive innovation, create cutting-edge solutions, and foster a robust ecosystem that benefits smart cities and their residents, says Jean-Christophe Mollett, COO of 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure.By combining their respective strengths, OpenNebula and 5SKYE aim to accelerate the deployment of advanced cloud edge computing infrastructure, promoting faster speeds, lower latency, and higher bandwidth. This collaboration will enable the realisation of smart city initiatives, improved mobile network operations, and the overall digital transformation of public and private networks."We are excited to join forces with 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure, an esteemed partner in the smart city industry," stated Ignacio M. Llorente, CEO of OpenNebula Systems. "Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to pioneer ground-breaking advancements in cloud edge computing, enabling us to deliver enhanced connectivity and network performance. Together, we will reshape the urban landscape, driving transformative innovation and fostering a more connected and sustainable future for smart cities worldwide.""By partnering with OpenNebula, a renowned leader in cloud and edge computing, we are embarking on a journey of unparalleled possibilities," expressed Wolf Hisserich, the Founder and CEO of 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure. "This synergistic alliance will empower us to develop state-of-the-art Edge Cloud solutions that revolutionise the way smart cities are built and managed. We are confident that our combined expertise will pave the way for improved connectivity, digital infrastructure, and sustainable urban development, setting new standards in the industry."For further information about OpenNebula and 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure, please visit andAbout:OpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its Community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. With a focus on simplicity, flexibility, and vendor independence, OpenNebula offers cloud and edge solutions for enterprise private, hybrid, and edge cloud infrastructure. The company's platform unifies public cloud agility with private cloud control, enabling organisations to meet the evolving needs of developers and DevOps practices. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the US.5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure B.V. is a Dutch based company dedicated to accelerating the growth of smart cities through innovative technologies and infrastructure solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge advancements, 5SKYE aims to transform cities into more connected and efficient ecosystems. The company focuses on delivering far edge cloud data center solutions that enhance digital infrastructure, connectivity, and support smart city initiatives and mobile network operations.Media Contact:Michael Abdou, Business Development Lead,, OpenNebula Systems, email:Jean-Christophe Mollett, COO, 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure B.V., email: contact@5skye

