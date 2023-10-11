(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vantage Circle and Wipro Jointly Bags Gold in the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards 2023

- Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage CirclePLANO, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Circle , a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, and Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, collaboratively won the Gold award at 'Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program' category at the Brandon Hall Awards 2023.The award underscores the transformative impact of their collaborative efforts in enhancing employee recognition and engagement, streamlining processes, and driving positive organizational change.Vantage Circle, being Wipro's employee recognition platform partner, played an important role in the victory in the category“Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program”. This marks a testament to Vantage Circle in their attempt to foster a culture of employee recognition.Partha Neog , CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle quoted,“We are privileged to be recognized with the prestigious Gold Award at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards 2023. This notable achievement further solidifies our unwavering commitment to empowering organizations and their workforce through cutting-edge solutions. The seamless collaboration with Wipro underscores the strength of our combined efforts and affirms our shared vision to drive innovation and deliver impactful solutions for enhancing the employee experience.”By providing cutting-edge technology and insights, Vantage Circle has empowered Wipro to implement an exceptional Employee Recognition Program. This innovative approach has not only enhanced employee recognition but has also showcased the outstanding commitment to improving overall employee engagement.For more information, please visit:About Brandon Hall Group: Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company's innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communications, and many more. Visit vantagecircle to learn more

