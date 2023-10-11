Polypid Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it has received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities, including the Company's ordinary shares, to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.



The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for the 11 consecutive business days prior to the date of the notice. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws.

