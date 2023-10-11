Legalized Cannabis Market Size Is Estimated To Hit A CAGR, By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PUNE, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Legalized Cannabis Market Size 2023" with analysis of such parameters i.e. industry growth drivers, supply and demand, risks, market attractiveness, annual growth comparison, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. Legalized Cannabis Market report gives inside and out audit of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for Market Players . | No. of pages: 108 Report which offers an in-depth study Grounded on Applications (Medical,Recreational,Cosmetics,Others), and Types (Buds / Cannabis Flower,Cannabis Extracts) and expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2031)

List of Top Key Players in Legalized Cannabis Market Report Are:

The survey describes the qualities of the entire company based on industry-wide analysis.



VIVO Cannabis Inc

OrganiGram Holding Inc

Cannabis Science, Inc

Stenocare A/S

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd

CV Sciences

Aphria, Inc.

Tilray, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

HEXO Corp

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Maricann Group, Inc

Cronos Group Inc.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

Terra Tech Corp Aurora Cannabis Inc

Legalized Cannabis Market Report Contains 2023: -



Complete overview of the global Legalized Cannabis Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Legalized Cannabis Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Legalized Cannabis market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Legalized Cannabis Market and current trends in the enterprise

Legalized Cannabis Market Summary:

The Legalized Cannabis market has witnessed growth from USD Million to USD Million from 2017 to 2023. With the CAGR, this market is estimated to reach USD Million in 2031.

The report focuses on the Legalized Cannabis market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Legalized Cannabis market.

Global Legalized Cannabis Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end-user or application, Geographic, and other factors. By understanding the market segments, the decision-maker can leverage this targeting in product, sales, and marketing strategies. Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments.

Based on Product Type, this report shows the creation, income, cost, piece of the pie, and development pace of each kind, principally split into:



Buds / Cannabis Flower Cannabis Extracts

On the Basis of the End-User/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate:



Medical

Recreational

Cosmetics Others

Key Benefits of This Market Research:



Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Legalized Cannabis Market Overview of the regional outlook of the Legalized Cannabis Market

Valuable Points from Legalized Cannabis Market Research Report 2023-2031:



Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Legalized Cannabis Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Legalized Cannabis Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Legalized Cannabis Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Legalized Cannabis Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Legalized Cannabis Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market. Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement of their foothold in the market.

Legalized Cannabis Market Report Gives Answers to Following Key Questions:



What will the growth rate of the Legalized Cannabis market be? What is the analysis of the sales volume, sales and prices of the leading manufacturers in the Legalized Cannabis market?

What are the key drivers of the Global Legalized Cannabis Market? Who are the major players in the Legalized Cannabis market?

Who are the key market players in the Legalized Cannabis Market? Which Market opportunities, risks and business strategies adopted by them?

What are the Legalized Cannabis market opportunities and threats facing suppliers in the global Legalized Cannabis Industry?

What is the regional sales, revenue and price analysis of the Legalized Cannabis industry? Who are the distributors, traders and resellers in the Legalized Cannabis market?

Which are the major regions for dissimilar trades that are expected to eyewitness astonishing growth for the Legalized Cannabis Market? What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the Legalized Cannabis Market?

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:



Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analysed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Legalized Cannabis market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Legalized Cannabis

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 Legalized Cannabis Segment by Type

1.2.2 Legalized Cannabis Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Legalized Cannabis Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

2.1.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 Legalized Cannabis Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.3 Legalized Cannabis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Global Legalized Cannabis Average Price by Manufacturers

3.5 Manufacturers Legalized Cannabis Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Legalized Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.6.1 Legalized Cannabis Market Concentration Rate

3.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Legalized Cannabis Players Market Share by Revenue

3.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Legalized Cannabis Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Legalized Cannabis Industry Chain Analysis

4.2 Market Overview and Market Concentration Analysis of Key Raw Materials

4.3 Midstream Market Analysis

4.4 Downstream Customer Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Legalized Cannabis Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.5.1 New Product Developments

5.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5.3 Expansions

5.5.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts

5.6 Industry Policies

6 Legalized Cannabis Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Market Share by Type

6.3 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Type

6.4 Global Legalized Cannabis Price by Type

7 Legalized Cannabis Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)

7.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Sales by Application

7.3 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Size (M USD) by Application

7.4 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Growth Rate by Application

8 Legalized Cannabis Market Segmentation by Region

8.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales by Region

8.1.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales by Region

8.1.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Legalized Cannabis Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Legalized Cannabis Sales by Country

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Legalized Cannabis Sales by Region

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.5 South America

8.5.1 South America Legalized Cannabis Sales by Country

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Columbia

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa Legalized Cannabis Sales by Region

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Egypt

8.6.5 Nigeria

8.6.6 South Africa

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Legalized Cannabis Market Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Size Forecast

10.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Forecast by Region

10.2.1 North America Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.2 Europe Legalized Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.3 Asia Pacific Legalized Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Region

10.2.4 South America Legalized Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.5 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Legalized Cannabis by Country

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application

11.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Forecast by Type

11.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Legalized Cannabis by Type

11.1.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Type

11.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Legalized Cannabis by Type

11.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Forecast by Application

11.2.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application

11.2.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Size (M USD) Forecast by Application

Continue ............

