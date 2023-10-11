Black Broadband Summit Set To Address Digital Divide In North Minneapolis MINNEAPOLIS, MN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ini AugustineMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's a digital age, but not everyone is connected. Data from MNDeed reveals that while 90% of residents in the metro Twin Cities area enjoy access to high-speed internet, nearly 150,000 Minnesotans are left in the digital dark, with communities of color being the most affected.This alarming revelation, backed by the Sahan Journal's digital redlining investigation, underscores the urgent need for inclusive connectivity.In response to this pressing issue, we are bringing the Black Broadband Summit back to North Minneapolis. Slated for November 13th, from 10 AM to 3 PM, this community-centric event is a groundbreaking initiative to eradicate digital disparity.The Black Broadband Summit, supported by Global Entrepreneurship Week Minnesota, Nexus Community Partners, and Voqal, presents a platform for individuals impacted by the digital divide to voice their experiences and brainstorm transformative solutions. It's not just a gathering- but a movement aimed at empowering communities for a digital divide-free future.This summit isn't just about discussions; it's about actions and tangible outcomes. We are proud to unveil plans for the establishment of the area's first black-run, black-owned internet cooperative, a revolutionary stride conceived to be crafted and operated by those at the frontlines of the digital disparity.We extend an open invitation to every stakeholder, ally, and individual passionate about fostering an inclusive digital ecosystem to grace this seminal event. Secure your spot today and join hands in crafting accessible and community-based digital solutions.About the Black Broadband SummitBirthed from the continuous and concerted efforts of Project Nandi , the Black Broadband Summit epitomizes a relentless pursuit of digital equity. Project Nandi stands as a beacon of hope, extending essential services such as laptops, food, tech support, and connectivity to families of color. Discover more at blackbroadbandsummit. & ProjectnandiPress ContactIni AugustineEmail:Join the ConversationFollow the journey, join the discussions, and be part of the solution. Together, we can bridge the digital divide and forge a future where everyone is connected.EndNote to editors:For additional information, interviews, or imagery related to the Black Broadband Summit, please contact Ini Augustine via the email provided above.

