LIMANI RESTAURANTS BRINGS FLAGSHIP LOCATION TO DC WHARF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Limani is opening a new flagship restaurant in Washington, D.C's Wharf, bringing the spirit, culture and cuisine of the Mediterranean to the Nation's Capital.

The seafood restaurant specializes in a unique style and presentation that brings a refined, modern flair to traditional Greek specialties with the freshest, highest quality ingredients.

Limani, which means 'seaport' in Greek, features an over-water structure with floor to ceiling windows, 270-degree water views and seating for 500+ on three levels including an expansive top floor with indoor and outdoor seating, full-service terrace at the Wharf.

Seafood restaurant offers a touch of the Greek Islands with three story waterfront view, and modern-twists on Mediterranean cuisine.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Limani is opening a new flagship restaurant in Washington, D.C's Wharf, bringing the spirit, culture and cuisine of the Mediterranean to the Nation's Capital. The seafood restaurant specializes in a unique style and presentation that brings a refined, modern flair to traditional Greek specialties with the freshest, highest-quality ingredients.“The Mediterranean is a magical corner of the world, full of the wonders of the sea, rocky cliffs, beautiful beaches and a welcoming culture that prioritizes family, friends and healthy, delicious meals enjoyed in the company of others,” explains Chris Spyropoulos, a Greek co-owner and partner of Limani, which also has locations in Rockefeller Center in NYC, Chestnut Hill, MA and Charlotte, NC.“True to the Mediterranean experience and model of Greek hospitality, our appetizers and main dishes are intended to be shared between family and friends and we offer our guests an expansive, elegant, waterside location designed to feel like an escape to the Greek Islands.”Limani, which means 'seaport' in Greek, features an over-water structure with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, 270-degree water views and seating for 500+ on three levels including an expansive top floor with indoor and outdoor seating, a full-service bar and the largest full-service terrace at the Wharf. (During the winter, a portion will be enclosed.) The 16,000+ square foot space is filled with gorgeously designed table spaces and subtle and sophisticated design touches inspired by the Greek Islands (complete with marble flown in from Greece that's used in classical Greek monuments dating back to the 5th century BC.) making each table experience feel individualized and intimate.But the real star of Limani is the food. The menu features a modern twist on traditional Greek dishes and showcases a healthy, colorful and delicious Mediterranean diet.- Fish is always fresh, never frozen and flown in primarily from the Mediterranean region (in alignment with Limani's culinary ethos and to accommodate a growing desire for unique Mediterranean seafood.)- Produce is locally sourced.- There are no deep fryers on the premises. The only fried items on the menu are calamari, which is pan-fried, and eggplant and zucchini chips, which are also pan-fried in vegetable oil in exceptionally large pots in their own section of the kitchen. Loukoumades, traditional honey-soaked doughnuts, are made in a large stock pot filled with olive oil instead of a deep fryer to more evenly distribute the doughnuts while they are being cooked.- There is no butter in the house. Extra virgin, cold-pressed olive oil is shipped in from Greece and used for all dishes except the chips. It's also available for purchase under the Limani name.- Dishes are generally grilled in authentic Greek culinary style. In fact, the kitchen features 9 round rod-top charbroil grills - substantially more than the majority of kitchens.Chef Lonnie Zoeller, who throughout his career has specialized in Greek cuisine, says he is excited for DC to try the restaurant's wide-range of offerings.“Some of our most popular dishes include our famous thin and crispy, zucchini and eggplant chips, our signature grilled octopus, whole roasted fish, shrimp saganaki and spiny lobster,” Zoeller says.“Our Greek salad is incredibly popular, as is our authentic array of creamy Greek spreads including hummus. We have delicious options for vegetarians including a modern take on moussaka and of course, save room for our delectable desserts including baklava and mouth-watering loukoumades.”In addition to serving customers seven days a week, Limani is looking forward to collaborating with a number of organizations in the Nation's Capital to further its work as ambassadors highlighting the many benefits of Mediterranean cuisine. Limani is partnering with the American Experience Foundation to provide local students interested in hospitality careers a chance to shadow a chef, have field trips to the restaurant and more. It will also be working with Miriam's Kitchen to bring fresh, healthy food to those who are food insecure.“We are on a mission to help people discover not only how delicious, colorful and healthy Greek food is and how good it makes you feel,” explains Limani co-owner and partner Franco Sukaj.“That really is our purpose and passion and we are eager to share all that Greek cuisine and hospitality has to offer with those in D.C.”Limani is looking forward to hosting you for dinner and hosting your private, professional and corporate events. Limani is located in Water Building 1 at The Wharf, 670 Wharf St. SW, Washington, D.C. 20024.Parking/Transportation:Parking garage available.Nearest Metro: Waterfront Metro Stop (Greenline) .4 mile away.Learn more about Limani at limani/washington .

Laura Evans

Laura Evans Media

+1 301-379-6028

email us here