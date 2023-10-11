Walnut Market 2023-2028: Research Report, Growth, Demand Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Walnut Market Report 2023-2028

The global walnut market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 10.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- What is the market for walnuts?

Walnuts, also known as Juglans regia, are nutrient-rich tree nuts, known for their distinctive shape and earthy flavor, that hold a special place in the world of culinary delights and health-conscious consumers. They are revered for their high content of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential nutrients. These nutritional powerhouses are widely consumed in various forms, from snacking to inclusion in gourmet dishes, making them a versatile and sought-after ingredient in both the culinary and health sectors. They are loaded with vitamin E and polyphenols, which help protect cells from oxidative damage and reduce inflammation in the body. They may help enhance cognitive function, improve memory, and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline. They also regulate blood sugar levels, making them a suitable choice for individuals with diabetes.

What is the walnut market trend?

The growing awareness about the health benefits associated with walnuts represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. Besides this, as consumers are prioritizing their well-being, they are turning to walnuts as a heart-healthy snack option. The omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts are known to support cardiovascular health, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals.

Furthermore, the rising trend of plant-based diets and vegetarianism is propelling the growth of the market. This shift towards plant-based eating habits is opening new avenues for walnut-based products, such as meat substitutes and dairy alternatives. In addition, increasing investments in walnut orchards and processing facilities is strengthening the growth of the market. As the demand for walnuts is increasing, businesses are expanding their production capabilities to meet this growing appetite.

Moreover, the escalating demand for walnuts, as they can aid in weight management and promote a feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie consumption, is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, walnuts are a good source of fiber, which supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and feeding beneficial gut bacteria.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

.In-shell

.Shelled

Breakup by Product:

. Persian or English Walnut

.Black Walnut

Breakup by Nature:

.Organic

.Conventional

Breakup by Form:

.Raw

.Processed

Breakup by End Use:

.Household

.Industrial

.Personal Care and Cosmetics

.Others

Breakup by Region:

. North America: (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Agromillora Group, Alpine Pacific Nut Company, Andersen and Sons Shelling Inc., Crain Walnut Shelling Inc, Empire Nut Company LLC, GoldRiver Orchards Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc., Guerra Nut Shelling Co Inc, Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., Kashmir Walnut Group and Poindexter Nut Company.

