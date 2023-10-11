Amir Receives Phone Call From Prime Minister Of Italy

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, aspects of strengthening and developing them, and the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest, especially the current developments in the Palestinian territories.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.