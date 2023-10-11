Inflation Edges Up 2.31% During 9 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) - The consumer price index (inflation) rose by 2.31% from January to September 2023, reaching 108.78 points, up from 106.33 points during the same period last year.The Department of Statistics (DoS) issued its monthly report on Wednesday, stating that during the first nine months of 2023, inflation was primarily driven by the following commodity groups: fuel and lighting (up 9.04%), dairy products and eggs (up 6.62%), culture and entertainment (up 6.22%), furniture, carpets and bedding (up 5.56%), and rents (up 4.30%).According to the report, inflation increased by 1.19% in September 2023, reaching 109.70 points, compared to 108.41 in September 2022.The rise in monthly inflation was primarily due to an increase in prices of personal luggage groups by 7.92%, tobacco and cigarettes by 5.18%, rents by 3.25%, dairy products and eggs by 2.86%, grains and their products by 2.45%. However, the prices of household textiles decreased by 1.28%, fuel and lighting by 1.17%, beverages and refreshments by 0.80%, and transportation by 0.45%.