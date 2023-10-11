Azerbaijan's SOCAR Determined To Develop Its Own Standards

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The current
leadership of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has set a
goal to establish its own standards , Director
General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under
the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the
Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Ilham
Bayramov said at an event dedicated to the World Standards Day,
Trend reports.
“SOCAR is a fairly developed institution, one of the pillars of
the Azerbaijani economy, and a new school of management. The
introduction of special standards in SOCAR is a very important
issue. If we have our own standards, it will be useful,” Bayramov
noted.
The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Standardization
Institute in collaboration with the Physical-Technical Federal
Institute (PTB), the national metrology institute of Germany.
SOCAR is engaged in exploration of oil and gas fields, the
production, processing and transportation of oil, gas and gas
condensate, the sale of oil and petrochemicals in the domestic and
international markets, the supply of natural gas to industrial
enterprises and the population of Azerbaijan, as well as
Europe.
The company conducts various activities in countries such as
Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine,
including trading activities mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and
Nigeria.
