Azerbaijan's SOCAR Determined To Develop Its Own Standards

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The current leadership of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has set a goal to establish its own standards , Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Ilham Bayramov said at an event dedicated to the World Standards Day, Trend reports.

“SOCAR is a fairly developed institution, one of the pillars of the Azerbaijani economy, and a new school of management. The introduction of special standards in SOCAR is a very important issue. If we have our own standards, it will be useful,” Bayramov noted.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute in collaboration with the Physical-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), the national metrology institute of Germany.

SOCAR is engaged in exploration of oil and gas fields, the production, processing and transportation of oil, gas and gas condensate, the sale of oil and petrochemicals in the domestic and international markets, the supply of natural gas to industrial enterprises and the population of Azerbaijan, as well as Europe.

The company conducts various activities in countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine, including trading activities mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and Nigeria.